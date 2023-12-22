Rashee Rice Not Asking Taylor Swift For A Picture Is An Exemplary Display Of Respect For The Bro Code

Videos by OutKick

It’s been an interesting season for Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs. There has been a veritable circus of attention following the team this year thanks to Taylor Swift dating tight end Travis Kelce.

That has to be a bit of a distraction, but you’d think there’d be a part of most people that would want to snag a photo with Swift even just to say they did.

Not Rashee Rice. The 23-year-old rookie wideout is a strict adherent to the Bro Code and that is precisely the kind of guy you want on your team. Especially if your team has one of the most famous women on the planet in its orbit.

“I’m happy for Trav and she is real good with support for the team. She has brought a lot more fans to the team too,” Rice said, per Daily Mail.

Fans? Or Swifties who will cut bait the second she and Kelce call it a day? I guess we shall say, either way, for better or worse there has been amplified attention on the Chiefs during what has been a rough year by their recent, lofty standards.

While a lesser teammate would seek out a quick photo with Swift — even if just to juice their own Instagram numbers — that’s not Rice’s way.

Rice Declines Taylor Swift Photo In Incredible Display Of Bro-Manship

“I’ve seen her, but I didn’t go up to her like “can I get a picture” or nothing like that,” Rice explained. “You know, those guys like Trav and Pat (Mahomes), they invite us out because they know that we are the only guys that see them every day and see them as who they really are and not “bro you’re a superstar football player.

“No, it’s just Pat. It’s just Trav. And I wouldn’t go up to another dude’s girl and be like, “I get a picture with you?'” he said.

With that answer, Rice just bought himself years’ worth of Mahomes and Kelce having his back… as long as he quits dropping passes.

It’s a clear violation of Bro Code ethics to ask for a photo with another dude’s lady friend. It’s just a weird move in polite society.

Buuuuuut…

If ever there was an instance where that rule should be a little more flexible it’s when someone like Taylor Swift is involved.

I’m not a Taylor Swift fan, but if the opportunity to get a picture with her presented itself, you bet you’re sweet ass I’m fixing my hair and collar and getting a quick snapshot. For the story if anything else.

Rashee Rice is better than that though. He’s the ultimate team guy and Bro Code adherent.

