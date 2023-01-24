Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall Calls Out Big Ben: ‘Hide In The Shadows’

Ex-Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall believes that Pittsburgh is in the tank and that former QB Ben Roethlisberger is to blame.

Mendenhall took a shot at his ol’ teammate on Sunday with a strange rant blaming Big Ben for “the fall” after Pittsburgh went 9-8 and missed the postseason this year.

Mendenhall played for the Steelers from 2008 to 2012, winning a Super Bowl (XLIII) in his rookie year.

Rashard Mendenhall Has No Love For Big Ben, Steelers

Mendenhall tweeted, “If [Ben Roethlisberger] is the ‘leader’ you say he is, why hasn’t HE taken credit for the fall? What manager of a company goes to HIDE in the shadows when the results come in? We win it’s him, lose it’s me… or [coach Mike] Tomlin, huh…”

By most accounts, ending the season with a winning record and a rookie QB at the helm could be seen as a victory. But Mendenhall took his ire out on the Steelers, adding to the contentious relationship the retired runner already holds with the fanbase.

Blaming Roethlisberger for staying in the shadows in his first year as a retiree showed us a glimpse of how much contempt Mendenhall holds for his ex-teammate.

Throwing an unprovoked online jab at Big Ben lacked any sense. Then again, Mendenhall has proven that he lacks awareness after trying to absolve himself of his infamous Super Bowl XLV fumble and redirecting the blame onto his QB.

In the tweet, Mendenhall put the blame on Roethlisberger for a “botched” handoff, despite the tape clearly showing former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews knocking it away from Mendenhall.

Perhaps Rashard would have more people on his side if he knew how to take accountability.

Mendenhall once insinuated that Roethlisberger was “racist” for his poor relationship with Antonio Brown. And if you’re on AB’s side, chances are you’re in the wrong.

“Alright, I’ll end the mystery…B’s racist and @AB84 (Brown) is black,” Mendenhall previously stated. “He had to catch balls from a racist quarterback. Every honest player knows it, it’s not a big deal. He was just supposed to take his lickings and move on, like a slave for real.”