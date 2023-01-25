Georgia Player’s Arrest Allegedly Stemmed From Argument Over Instagram: REPORT

More details are out from the arrest of Georgia receiver Rara Thomas.

The talented receiver was taken into custody by police in Athens Monday morning on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery – family violence.

It was initially revealed he was arrested after allegedly harming a woman and blocking her ability to leave a dorm room. Now, more details are out, and the entire situation allegedly stemmed over an argument over Instagram.

More details emerge on the arrest of Rara Thomas.

A police report obtained by 247Sports indicated Thomas and a 17-year-old female allegedly got into a loud argument shortly before midnight Sunday night. When police arrived, the 17-year-old claimed the situation had already resolved itself, but police still investigated the situation.

Authorities identified Thomas as the girl’s boyfriend. The unnamed alleged victim told police the situation stemmed from “when Thomas got upset that she was following an unidentified male on Instagram.”

Rara Thomas arrest details emerge. He’s facing charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery – family violence. (Credit: Clarke County Jail)

The argument had started earlier, ended, picked back up over text and then ultimately hit a breaking point later that night, according to the same report obtained by 247Sports. When the unnamed teenager heard Thomas tell officers she hit him, she informed police that the Georgia receiver allegedly told her to “not tell anyone about the bruises he gave her,” according to the same 247Sports report.

Thomas is accused of getting physical.

The woman alleged when she wanted to leave, Thomas blocked her exit, took her phone, Apple Watch watch and became physical. That’s when told police she started to fight back. The woman alleges she was pushed down. Once on the ground, the former Mississippi State receiver pushed her down again to stop her from getting up.

Thomas denied the claims and alleged she started the altercation by “choking” and striking him. However, police didn’t see injuries consistent with his version of events, according to 247Sports. Ultimately, Thomas was arrested and taken into custody.

Rara Thomas arrest details released. (Credit: Georgia Football)

Thomas was released from custody Monday afternoon, and the program released the following statement about Rara Thomas’ arrest:

We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them on the situation.