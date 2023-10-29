Rangers Pitching Coach Mike Maddux Calls Diamondbacks’ Tommy Pham A ‘Dumb F–k’ In Hot Mic Moment During World Series

Videos by OutKick

Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux is one competitive guy, but his emotions got the better of him Saturday night.

During the sixth inning of Game 2 of the World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks had Tommy Pham on second base. However, he wandered a little too far on his secondary lead, and Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery picked him off to end the inning.

It was a fantastic heads up play at that point of the game, since Arizona only led by one. Naturally, Maddux (whose younger brother is some guy named Greg) was fired up when his pitcher got out of a jam. But he might have gotten a little too carried away.

He appeared to emphatically yell “ATTA BOY” to Montogmery for getting a crucial out. However, he found himself on the Hot Mic when he followed that up with “You dumb f–k,” referring to Pham.

Here’s the video of the pickoff and the line in question. You be the judge on what he said.

PICK OFF!



Jordan Montgomery got Tommy Pham leaning on 2nd 😳pic.twitter.com/BrQlehcWw0 — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) October 29, 2023

I’m surprised the outrage mob didn’t come out and say this was evidence of “racial hatred,” since Pham is black. It’s not of course, it was just a guy not controlling his tongue as well as he should have.

Pham ended up getting the last laugh, as he recorded a run en route to a 9-1 Arizona win. Game 3 is Monday night, so Maddux will have to think of some different things to say when he gets excited.