Rangers Manager Chris Woodward Clowns Gleyber Torres’ Walk-Off Home Run Calling Yankee Stadium A ‘Little League Field’

During game 1 of today’s double-header between the Yankees and Rangers, Gleyber Torres hit an oppositefield walk-off home run to win 2-1. But the story comes postgame when Rangers manager Chris Woodward clowned the homer…seriously.

“It’s a small ballpark…that’s an easy out in 99 percent of ballparks,” Woodward said with a smile. “The wind wasn’t helping today obviously…he happened to hit it…Little League ballpark.”

Rangers manager Chris Woodward calling Yankee Stadium a little league field after his team scored one run

GLEYBER TORRES OPPO THIS BALL IS GONE AT EVERY PARK THEY’RE PLAYING AT TODAY

If Chris Woodward knew baseball, which he very clearly does not, he’d understand Gleyber Torres’ ninth-inning home run was gone in 26 of 30 MLB stadiums. Not only that, but Woodward speaks as if he didn’t just spend four hours watching his own dismal Rangers offense score one run off Gerrit Cole. Was that Yankees staff moving the wall between innings? Because if our memory serves us right Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun hit a game-tying homer in the top half of the seventh that traveled a shorter distance than Gleyber Torres’ big fly. Why didn’t he mention Calhoun’s Little League homer after the game? At least be consistent if you’re going to be ignorant.

Yankees Twitter is having a ball with this one thus far. Maybe the 10-15 Rangers can’t win games because their manager is too busy making excuses? The Yankees home broadcast YES Network weighed in on Woodward’s statement.