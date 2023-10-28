Rangers Fan Literally Pees Himself After Corey Seager Hits 9th Inning Game-Tying Home Run In World Series

Videos by OutKick

A Texas Rangers fan is going viral after literally urinating in his pants after Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the 9th inning during Friday night’s Game 1 of the World Series.

The fan allegedly told his buddies that if Seager did what was thought to be the unthinkable that he would piss himself. And sure enough Seager drilled a two-run blast over the outfield wall to extend the game into extra innings and ultimately help the Rangers get the victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

And unlike Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo going back on his word of retiring, this Rangers fan lived up to his promise… for better or worse. (Definitely for the worse.)

“If Seager homers I’ll piss myself”



Rangers fans are Wildin right now pic.twitter.com/0U1WXKTl7G — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) October 28, 2023

SEAGER TIED THE GAME IN THE BOTTOM OF THE 9TH

I’d say we’ve all been there before while cheering on our favorite sports team during their moment of glory, but honestly I’ve never soaked my pants like this Rangers fan. But hey – to each their own.

God help anyone who high fived this guy though. “Yeah, that’s not beer…”

Fortunately for the unnamed fan – who clearly was “100% sober” – Seager’s home run and the subsequent soaked jeans weren’t done in vain as two innings later Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia would hit a walk-off home run to give Texas the victory and the 1-0 Series league over the Diamondbacks.

RANGERS TAKE A 1-0 SERIES LEAD

We’ve all woken up with a bunch of text messages in the past, but something tells me this Rangers fan is in for quite the surprise when he realizes why he has 25 missed calls from his mother who I’m sure is super proud of her son’s big moment.

If this guy is pissing himself during Game 1 of a best-of-seven series, can you imagine what’s going to happen if the Rangers are in a position to win it all? Somebody get the hazmat suits ready because this guy’s gonna be a walking porta-potty.