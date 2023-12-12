Rangers Barclay Goodrow Gets Hit In The Mouth Spits Out Part Of His Jaw… You Read That Correctly, His Jaw

Videos by OutKick

It’s been tough sledding current or former hockey players’ faces over the last week. On Monday night, Sabres broadcaster Rob Ray took a puck to the face while broadcasting from between the benches, he was left with a nasty cut but was no worse for wear. Unfortunately, for Barclay Goodrow of the New York Rangers, he wasn’t as lucky last week., and is now down a piece of his jaw.

Yes; his jaw.

The Rangers were in Ottawa last week. Goodrow was injured when teammate K’Andre Miller tried to keep a puck in the Senators’ zone by dumping it into the corner. That’s a solid routine play if only Goodrow’s face wasn’t in the way.

He went down hard and could be seen spitting something onto the ice afterward.

Barclay Goodrow takes a puck to the face and leaves a tooth behind on the ice 🤕 pic.twitter.com/wOAunXnog0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2023

That Was Not A Tooth Goodrow Spat Out Onto The Ice

Notice the early reports claimed it was a tooth, and why wouldn’t they think that? We’ve all seen enough hockey to know a play like that usually ends with a spent chiclet or two on the ice.

However, on Tuesday, Goodrow revealed to reporters that isn’t what it was at all. He didn’t lose any teeth. He had another explanation for that piece of oral debris that wound up on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre.

“That was part of my mouth that should have been inside my mouth.”

Just to clear something up with Barclay Goodrow, he said he didn't lose any teeth then that puck hit him in the face in Ottawa. Asked what that was he spit out onto the ice that night, he said, "I don't know. That was part of my mouth that should have been inside my mouth.'' #NYR — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) December 12, 2023

I don’t know if that’s the correct medical terminology, but it sure as hell sounds like Goodrow is down a piece of jaw.

He also revealed that he’s going to have a heavily restricted diet for about a month.

Barclay Goodrow will only be eating liquids for a month after taking a puck to the face:



"Trying to figure out how to get protein and everything I need in a different form" pic.twitter.com/5XiiN86mnl — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 12, 2023

“Liquids for a month,” he said. “So it’s just trying to figure out how to get protein and everything I need in different forms other than solid.”

Additionally, a nifty bit of journalism confirmed something else you may have been wondering. Would he be able to unlock his phone using Face ID despite the swelling?

Yes. Yes, he can.

#NYR Barclay Goodrow confirms that he didn’t lose any teeth.



His Face I.D. still recognizes him on his iPhone but his biggest challenge is eating.



“Liquids for a month, so just trying to figure out how to get protein and everything I need in a different form.” — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) December 12, 2023

Goodrow rejoined the team Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings. They won that game 4-1.

The Rangers still list atop the Metropolitan division but have lost two of their last three games. They host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

