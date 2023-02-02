Videos by OutKick

Whenever country music legend Randy Travis’ No. 1 hit ‘Forever and Ever, Amen‘ comes on, a sing-a-long is sure to ensue. That is exactly what happened earlier this week in Texas and it will give you goosebumps.

Travis, 63, suffered a stroke in 2013 and suffers from aphasia, the loss of ability to understand or express speech, caused by brain damage. Doctors told his wife, Mary, that he had only a one or two percent chance of survival.

And yet, 10 years later, Travis continues to fight through his ailment and live life to the fullest. His passion for life serves as an inspiration for his fans, and for the country music community.

Travis doesn’t appear in public often these days, but it’s always a special occasion when he does. People wrap him with love everywhere he goes, as they did at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

During a break in the action at an event held at Dickies Arena, a familiar tune started to play over the loudspeakers.

As long as old men sit and talk about the weather…

As long as old women sit and talk about old men…

If you wonder how long I’ll be faithful…

I’ll be happy to tell you again….

I’m gonna love you forever and ever…

Forever and ever, amen!

Sitting in one of the suites as the entire arena serenaded him with his song, was Travis. Every person in the building belted out the 1987 tune, even Mary, while Travis soaked in the moment with a big smile on his face.

Although Travis is unable to join in on the sing-a-long, the joy on his face radiated throughout the entire arena on a chilly day in the Lone Star State. It was a really special moment for everyone.