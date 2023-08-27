Randy Arozarena Ready To Fight Yankees After HBP

Videos by OutKick

It’s a heated day at Tropicana Field. The failing New York Yankees are in town to take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is stirring up drama.

Arozarena was plunked in the bottom of the eighth inning by Bombers reliever Albert Abrea, with the Rays up 6-4.

Abreu’s fastball to the ribs, on a 3-1 count, set Arozarena off. It didn’t take long for the outfielder to start barking at the Yankees reliever, which sparked a benches-clearing altercation.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 27: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after scoring on a throwing error by Harrison Bader (not pictured) of the New York Yankees in the first inning at Tropicana Field on August 27, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

With nothing left to lose, the Yankees were ready to fight.

Randy, who’s been known as a hothead, didn’t let the HBP slide.

Facing Harold Ramirez in the next at-bat, Abreu made the mistake of going too inside on the pitch, nearly drilling two guys in a row. Arozarena tried sticking it to the Yankees: stealing second and going for third on Abreu’s errant pitch.

After Randy arrived at third, he started mouth off at Abreu again, leading to another bench-clearing brawl.

The Yankees appeared like losers — as they have all season — during the inning, but Arozarena looked just as soft by being all talk and no bite.

It was an embarrassing contest for the Yankees, who are now at the point in their failing season where they’re “trying out” new guys in their lineup to shore up for the future rather than win now.

The Rays aren’t short on problems, just weeks removed from the Wander Franco controversy. But in the end, Tampa had the last laugh, winning 7-4.