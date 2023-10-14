Random Purdue Student Drills FG That Team’s Actual Kicker Doinked Vs. Ohio State

Videos by OutKick

The Ohio State Buckeyes are rolling the Purdue Boilermakers in a tune-up game for next week’s showdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

For Purdue, this is not a surprise. Despite playing at home, it entered the game as 17-point underdogs. No one expected the Boilermakers to win, probably not even the players in the locker room. OK, maybe they did.

Either way, they’re not going to win. But of all the embarrassing moments in the game, there is none worse than the one experienced by kicker Julio Macias.

Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Julio Macias kicks a 34-yard field goal in the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers on September 22, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trailing 20-0 just prior to halftime, Purdue finally appeared on the cusp of scoring their first points of the day. Devin Mockobee took a second-down handoff and gained 21 yards, setting the Boilermakers up with a first-and-goal inside the 1-yard line.

Spoiler alert: Purdue scored 0 points on the drive. Its first down run lost a couple yards and then the offensive line committed a holding penalty on the ensuing rush attempt. That moved the ball outside the 10. Then, an incompletion and a sack.

Purdue kicker Julio Macias missed a 39-yard field goal against Ohio State shortly after a random student made the same kick to win a car

Purdue went from first-and-goal inside the 1-yard line to fourth-and-goal from the 22. They sent Macias onto the field for a 39-yard field goal attempt. He hit the upright, no good.

HALF: Ohio State 20, Purdue 0.



Purdue kicker Julio Macias drills the left upright on a 39-yard FG attempt.



He also missed a 48-yarder in the first quarter.



Boilermakers come up empty after a 10-play, 48-yard drive to end the half.https://t.co/9jS56tgENs pic.twitter.com/5s9ge3bOsn — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 14, 2023

That’s bad news. But here’s what makes it a lot worse: as part of a promotion, a random Purdue student came out just minutes before this and attempted field goals to win a car lease.

The student — who is not a Division I college kicker — hit three field goals, including one from 40 yards away. One yard longer than the distance of the kick that the team’s actual kicker missed.

Purdue really had a student make a 40-yard field goal during a timeout, then the Boilermakers’ real kicker missed a 39-yarder — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) October 14, 2023

Purdue has had two different students picked at random out of the stands who have made field goals during promotional events during the first half.



Their team is 0-2 on field goals today. — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) October 14, 2023

Later, Macias had another opportunity to get on the board with a chip-shot 27-yard field goal. He missed that one, too. Remember that a kid in sneakers hit from 20, 30 and 40 yards out.

Not ideal.