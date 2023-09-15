Randi Weingarten Compares Parental Rights To Segregation

Videos by OutKick

Randi Weingarten is seemingly intent on taking her dishonesty tour to a whole new level.

Weingarten, who is primarily known for ensuring that schools would stay closed during the pandemic, ensuring that millions of children would be harmed, is making even more absurd, hyperbolic statements. This time it’s over parental rights and school choice, issues that directly threaten her union and their rapidly failing schools.

Weingarten sat for an interview with Seth Harris from Northeastern University, and took the opportunity to rail against parents for the crime of wanting to be notified if their children attempt to change their gender at school or ensure that their kids aren’t exposed to pornography. In response to a question from Harris, Weingarten went off, comparing parents today to segregationists.

“The same kind of roots that happened in the aftermath of Brown v. Board, those same words that you heard, in terms of wanting segregation, post Brown v. Board of Education, those same words you hear today,” Weingarten said.

“I was kind of gobsmacked when I was talking to Southern Poverty Law Center, and they showed me the same words: ‘choice’, ‘parental rights’ and attempts to divide parents versus teachers, and at that point, it was white parents versus other parents. But it’s the same kind of words,” she continued.

This is who Joe Biden was too scared of offending to do the right thing and get schools back open.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, speaks during the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Legislative and Grassroots Mobilization Conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Photographer: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Randi Weingarten Makes Offensive, Absurd Comparison To Excuse Her Own Mistakes

Weingarten seems to view her chief responsibilities as head of one of the country’s largest teachers union as to promote Democratic politics and ensure that parents are seen as the enemy.

And boy oh boy is she prolific at both.

It’s the height of absurdity to compare parents wanting to protect their children from porn to the racism of the past. There is no justifiable reason why kids should be exposed to the type of inappropriate material that’s frequently been added to schools as teachers look to incorporate progressive politics into education.

Now that parents are learning of this inexcusable overreach, they’re justifiably frustrated and upset. But Weingarten doesn’t view any criticisms of teachers or progressive ideology as legitimate.

The very type of choice programs she rails against would help disadvantaged students get out of failing schools. But Weingarten doesn’t actually care about helping kids, she cares about enriching herself, her union members, and furthering her agenda.

The pandemic revealed much about teachers unions; that their members put their interests first, that too many individuals have no interest in educating, but in indoctrinating, and that they’re fiercely protective of wildly age-inappropriate materials.

And Weingarten, feeling her influence with parents slipping away, is lashing out desperately, trying to save herself and her union from rapidly approaching irrelevance.