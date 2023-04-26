Randall Cobb Shoots His Shot At NY Jets After Aaron Rodgers Trade; Allen Lazard Clowns Cobb’s ‘Well-Timed’ Pitch

Videos by OutKick

Randall Cobb really wants a call from the Jets front office after ex-teammate Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Big Apple. Cobb made it known on social media Tuesday afternoon with a not-so-discrete workout video, showing the folks in NY he’s ready to go.

Cobb, a free agent wideout still looking to play at 32, posted a workout video for a certain team with a name that starts with “J” and ends in “s” … and not the Jaguars.

Who was Cobb fooling with this pitch video? …

Former Packer teammate Allen Lazard, who signed with the Jets this offseason and will reteam with Rodgers, called out Cobb’s well-timed video. Lazard had no issue clowning with the seemingly desperate Cobb.

“Bruh saw the trade go through and got right to it,” Lazard commented. Other comments on Cobb’s post also called out the coincidental timing stemming from Rodgers’ trade.

Randall Cobb’s Last Shot At The NFL

Last season was nothing to write home about for Cobb. He appeared in 13 games with the Packers and caught 34 passes for 417 yards. Rodgers and Cobb played together for 10 seasons. From 2019 to 2020, Cobb played for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Will Cobb’s strategy pay off in the end? The general feeling is that Cobb will indeed sign with the Jets to help the 39-year-old QB accelerate his development under the new Jets scheme led by OC Mike LaFleur.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walking off Lambeau Field for the last time. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Randall Cobb’s name also appeared in Rodgers’ alleged demands for the Jets. Among those items was signing Allen Lazard and signing veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, who remains a free agent.

Cobb’s prospects don’t make sense elsewhere, so if he’s returning to the NFL, it’ll have to come through East Rutherford.

The Rodgers Era will be one worth documenting for the coming season(s). Rodgers has the potential to follow in Brett Favre’s footsteps and fail in his departure from the Packers, or he can become the franchise’s best QB since Joe Namath.

New York’s defense presents an immediate upgrade at the unit compared to the Packers. Quinnen Williams and Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner have played up to elite company at their positions. Offensively, Rodgers has Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson to throw to, alongside Lazard.

New York also rosters high-upside talent such as free-agent singing Mecole Hardman, Denzel Mims and Corey Davis.

In what feels like a boom-or-bust next two years for the Jets, Rodgers faces a small window to turn fortunes around in New York.