Rams WR Cooper Kupp Ruled Out For Week 1, Could Land On IR

Don’t count on a Los Angeles Rams’ bounceback season until 2024. The team delivered a dreaded update on Wednesday regarding star wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

According to head coach Sean McVay, Kupp was downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp is battling a hamstring injury, first suffered in August, that required attention from a specialist.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021 Triple-Crown wideout missed eight games in 2022 due to a high ankle sprain. LA suffered in his absence, ending the year 5-12 to follow up their Super Bowl season.

Rams Not Rushing Injured Rams Star Cooper Kupp

McVay’s update on Wednesday didn’t give much confidence to Rams fans or Kupp’s fantasy owners.

The coach noted that Kupp’s return status is unclear and urged that his recovery could take weeks. McVay’s comments fuel speculation that Kupp could start the year on IR.

A move to the IR for Kupp could result in a four-game absence to start the year.

“He’s dealing with some soft tissue stuff,” McVay said on Wednesday. “[We’re] just trying to get him to feel back to normal. And when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us.”

McVay added, “I know he wants to be out there badly and we want him to be out there, but we don’t want to rush anything.”

Kupp’s absence heavily weighs on the Rams offense, led by Matthew Stafford. The remaining WR depth consists of four-year vet Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and tight end Tyler Higbee.

LA’s backfield matches the shakiness of the WR depth. Lead Rams running back Cam Akers became a wild card all 2022, playing most of the year in obscurity over his diluted role to putting up exceptional performances late in the season.

“You wish he was able to go, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in the guys,” Sean McVay added. “This is something that we probably thought was going to be the situation for a while now, so this isn’t anything new to us.”