Cooper Kupp Visits Minnesota ‘Body Specialist’ To Get Clarity On Hamstring Issue: Report

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s status for the season opener against the Seahawks in Seattle is up in the air thanks to a hamstring injury.

Kupp initially suffered the injury back on August 1 during practice. He was considered day to day following the injury, but was able to return to practice as a full participant.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during warm ups prior to a game at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

That was until this week when Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that the All-Pro pass catcher had suffered a “setback” with his hamstring injury.

McVay added that Kupp had also suffered a “muscle strain” and is, once again, considered day to day. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the receiver was headed to Minnesota this weekend to meet with a “body specialist.”

The goal of the visit with the body specialist is “to further understand the root of his injury.” That doesn’t sound like great news with the Rams kicking off their season in a week.

Cooper Kupp Is Hoping To Avoid A Repeat Of Last Season

The Rams are coming off of an injury filled 2022 season and can’t be happy about the latest development involving the team’s top receiver.

Kupp was out of the lineup for the team’s the final eight games of the season with a high ankle sprain. The Rams, who finished the season 5-12, went 2-6 while he was on the sideline.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball while playing the Carolina Panthers. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Prior to the injury, Kupp was having a very good year. He had 75 catches for 812 yards and found the end zone six times in the nine games he played.

Last year Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald all missed several games. In order to prevent a repeat of last season the Rams need all three of them on the field.

If Kupp’s injury keeps him off the field for the season opener then the Rams aren’t getting off to a great start as far as keeping their stars on the field goes.