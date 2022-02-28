Rams Won’t Be Sending Sean McVay Or GM To NFL Combine

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to improve their championship roster this offseason, and they’ll start that process by not sending their head coach or general manager to the NFL Combine.

The Rams informed the NFL on Sunday that neither Sean McVay nor Les Snead will attend the Combine in Indianapolis.

Over the past few years, the team has operated this way due to the pandemic and said they planned to continue the new way moving into the future.

The Athletic‘s Jourdan Rodrigue reports the team will still send its medical staff to gather the most important data from the event — like player medicals — and a few scouts and assistants will still go, but not the head coach or general manager.

“We’re always trying to build to where you don’t necessarily have to be there [in person],” Snead told The Athletic last offseason. “That’s a model we’re trying to come up with.”

Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts in the fourth quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images).

McVay and the Rams explained the rationale behind their approach in detail a year ago, but with a Super Bowl win, Los Angeles can say their methods are clearly working.

The Athletic reports the team has found new approaches to utilize the data the league and schools send to them and use their time more efficiently during the draft process on that.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Rams have no first- or second-round picks.

Larry Brown Sports reports that although the team would probably have taken the same approach to the draft process and Combine regardless, it could be a factor in their decision.

