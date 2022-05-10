Rams To Face Russell Wilson, Broncos On Christmas Day

When the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are playing, it can feel like Christmas to some.

Well, guess what? This year, the Rams will indeed be playing on Christmas Day, hosting quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The NFL, which intends to start regularly scheduling games for Christmas Day, made the announcement on Tuesday. The Rams-Broncos matchup will be just one of two or three games held on Christmas in 2022. It has been the only one revealed so far, though.

Fans will not only be able to view the Rams-Broncos game on CBS, but on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ as well. Nickelodeon, of course, always directs its broadcasts toward kids, with special graphics and broadcasters for the pre-teen crowd.

Of course, adults often enjoy them, too.

Either way, for NFL fans, watching the defending champs battle with old foe Wilson will make it feel like Christmas. And in this instance, it actually will be.