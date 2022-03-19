Rams, Stafford Agree To Four-Year, $160 Million Contract Extension

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led the team’s charge to the Super Bowl last season, and now he’s getting paid for it.

Announced Saturday, via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Rams and Stafford have agreed to a new deal. According to Rapoport, current details are set at four years, $160 million.

Stafford’s extension guarantees a total of $135 million.

After a solid return on investment from their trade with Detroit, the Rams are keeping Stafford around for the foreseeable future, with hopes to make it 2-for-2 on championship seasons with the former Lions QB. And so on.

Los Angeles finished 12-5 in their first regular-season run with Stafford.

Though issues with errant turnovers sporadically appeared throughout the season, Stafford adjusted under the tutelage of head coach Sean McVay and kept the Rams afloat as the only true competitor to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC.

Stafford’s maturation helped him overcome a slow start at Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals — ultimately winning his first championship after 13 seasons. Stafford threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the big game.

His regular-season performance wasn’t too shabby either: throwing for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Los Angeles appears all in on running it back next year; also signing top free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson on Thursday.

