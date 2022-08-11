Rams Secretly Sign HC Sean McVay To Contract Extension

NFL coaching wunderkind and Super Bowl winner Sean McVay secretly agreed to a contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. Details on the contract have not been revealed.

The extension follows early offseason talks of McVay possibly retiring, until he went back on the possibility and committed to the Rams regime for the foreseeable future, as did star DT Aaron Donald.

McVay disclosed news of the extension but stated that no grand announcement had been made until the team agrees to a new deal for general manager Les Snead.

“We wanted to be able to announce that when both of us [had] gotten done,” McVay said about the joint news.

“It is something that we’ve been taken care of, but it is very important for Les and I to kind of have that represented as we’re a partnership and a pair,” he added during a press conference on Tuesday.

“These things, they take time, but I think it is important. We had a respect for the process. We wanted it to be able to be announced when both Les and I got done because of the partnership. And I think it’s only gotten better as we go, but that’s kind of where it’s at right now.”

At the age of 36 and in his fifth season of a rebuild, McVay led the Rams to their first Super Bowl win since Kurt Warner and Dick Vermeil’s team in St. Louis won SB XXXIV over the Tennessee Titans.

Advice from a Hall of Famer. 🙌



🎙 HC Sean McVay on his biggest lessons from Coach Vermeil. pic.twitter.com/43LflNzr2Q — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 6, 2022

McVay broke the Rams out of the 8-8 nightmare that was the Jeff Fisher era, and guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance against the New England Patriots in his second season as coach.

McVay has a 55-26 record as head coach — leading the Rams to the NFC West, NFC and Super Bowl title last year.

He has won the uber-competitive West division three times in his five years of coaching, and has fostered a young coaching tree that is quickly taking over the NFL — including head coaches Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, Kliff Kingsbury, Kevin O’Connell and more.

Recruiting is also one of McVay’s strong suits after his drunken bid to trade for Matthew Stafford.

There’s no stopping this dude.

In honor of Sean McVay’s extension… a reminder that he’s got the best memory on planet earth 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EbpGmKgqrr — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) August 9, 2022

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela