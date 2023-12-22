Rams Roll Out Red Carpet For Shohei Ohtani Now That He Plays For The Other L.A. Team

Videos by OutKick
The Los Angeles Rams rolled out the red carpet for new Los Angeles Dodgers DH and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani — celebrating Ohtani’s arrival to L.A., as if the Japanese star wasn’t a 45-minute drive from Inglewood for several years.
On Thursday, the latest addition to the Dodgers appeared at SoFi Stadium. After leaving the L.A. Angels (in Anaheim) for the Dodgers this offseason, the City of Angels is finally embracing calling Ohtani one of their own.
Rams players drew to Ohtani during warmups, eager to meet the new Dodger.
The Rams gifted Ohtani with a custom jersey sporting Ohtani’s No. 17 jersey number, thus relegating Rams rookie wideout Puka Nacua to the second-best player to wear 17 on the team. The 10-year, $700 million deal to send Ohtani to the Dodgers launched L.A. sports fans into the stratosphere, even if Ohtani’s a year or more away from pitching again.
Murals of Ohtani are already popping up throughout Los Angeles, and the 2024 “championship or bust” talks have already spread around the Southland.
Ohtani’s move to the Dodgers paid off immediately: giving L.A. a boost in luring Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow with a trade and new contract, and putting the Dodgers’ front office one step closer to Japanese free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who’s a friend of Ohtani’s. Rumors about Ohtani’s appearance on Thursday speculated that Yamamoto could also attend the event. The free agent did not appear at SoFi.
