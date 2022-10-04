Rams Players Fight On The Sideline; Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers Continue To Dominate Regular-Season Rivalry

The Niners continue to have the Los Angeles Rams’ number … and it’s pissing off Rams players.

On Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers stomped the Rams with a 24-9 win. Tempers ran hot at Levi’s Stadium, with Rams players clashing on the sidelines amid LA’s drawn-out loss.

Down 17-9 with nine minutes left in the game, the Rams sideline started getting rowdy between teammates.

Rams linebackers Takkarist McKinley and Justin Hollins got in each other’s faces and had to be separated by staff and players.

Justin Hollins and Tak McKinley got into a shoving match on the Rams sideline. Quickly deescalated pic.twitter.com/UIzSmITr52 — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) October 4, 2022

Takk McKinley and Justin Hollins getting into it on the sideline. McKinley was just recently added to the #Rams active roster.



(He also helped Wagner take down the fan running on the field earlier)pic.twitter.com/jKyLCPm6bO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 4, 2022

Moments later, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey started quarreling with Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

Jalen Ramsey and Brandon Aiyuk didn’t want to let go of each other. 😂 #RamsHouse #FTTB pic.twitter.com/hgOh5ZU0jq — SportsGrid (@SportsGrid) October 4, 2022

San Francisco’s WR group made Jimmy Garoppolo look like a QB1; also courtesy of a lazy effort by the Rams defense.

Greg Papa's radio call of the Deebo Samuel touchdown 📻 pic.twitter.com/qVUSVkrX0o — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 4, 2022

LA’s defensive line, spearheaded by Aaron Donald, was just as dismal as their secondary.

The feared D-line had zero pressures on Garoppolo, who led the offense without the help of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford had his fingerprint on the loss: tossing a pick-6 and losing a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Sean McVay’s Super Bowl-winning Rams might’ve had the last laugh in 2021-22 but it looks like Kyle Shanahan and the Niners are back to dominating the regular-season rivalry. The Rams coach said in the postgame interview that the loss was full of “above the shoulder” mistakes and self-inflicted wounds.

When the two last met in the NFC Championship Game, Shanahan was riding a six-game regular-season win streak. They extended that to seven straight on Monday.

The 49ers are undoubtedly the Kryptonite to Sean McVay’s Rams, and a rematch between teams on Oct. 30 will give LA another chance at besting their NFC West rival.