Rams HC Sean McVay Says He’s Ready To Run It Back, Rejects Broadcasting Offers

At 36 years of age, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was already being floated as a popular pick to join the broadcasting booth in lieu of building upon his newfound championship pedigree.

McVay finally benched those rumors on Friday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the HC officially made his decision to stay with the Rams and forego any offers to join the broadcasting booth.

Rams fans eagerly waited as the rumors grew stronger that McVay would embrace a new paradigm to coaching by retiring way earlier than his aptitude for the game should permit — leaning on the caveat that heading to the booth would end up as a massive payday.

The coach was reportedly being vetted by Amazon to help spearhead their broadcasting booth, to the tune of a five-year, $100 million deal. When compared to his nearly $8 million a year deal with the Rams, McVay’s likely temptation was certainly well warranted.

Both McVay and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald drew speculation that they’d retire at the top of their game. The latter confirmed during the team’s championship parade that he was ready to “run it back.”

“We built a super team. We can bring the super team back,” Donald said. “Why not run it back? We can be world champs again.”

McVay’s spectacular five-year run as HC for the Rams not only produced the team’s first Super Bowl win since 2000, it showcased McVay’s extraordinary mind for football once he’s given a microphone and audience.

Sean McVay has been a top-5 experience in my sports fandom. I love this evil genius pic.twitter.com/VGCLkAbYgw — Ry (@JustRyCole) November 15, 2018

The protege’s worst record as HC came in 2019 when the Rams went 9-7: led by an inconsistent Jared Goff and demoralized defense under Wade Phillips, still recovering from a 13-3 Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots the season prior.

Once Rams general manager Les Snead gave McVay the requisite tools to win a chip — Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham, Jr. and Von Miller, to name a few — McVay handily got the job done.

Not only did McVay’s Rams best the ultra-competitive NFC West in three of his five seasons, his Super Bowl win at 36 — becoming the youngest HC to ever do it — proved that keeping his name out of all-time consideration may be a tougher feat than keeping the Rams out of the playoffs.

