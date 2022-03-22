in NFL

Rams GM: We Definitely Want Odell Beckham Jr To Return

updated

Odell Beckham Jr. had quite a run following a midseason trade to Los Angeles. He even caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl which helped his Rams to victory.

However, he also tore his ACL that game, which marks the second time in two years he’s torn it. But the Rams don’t seem to think that matters. They want OBJ to return.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Rams GM Les Snead told reporters. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

Last November, Beckham got away from Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (mostly Mayfield) and again began to shine, showing the same electrifying flashes he once displayed with the New York Giants. But now he enters free agency, with serious questions about his knee and future ability.

The Rams apparently don’t care.

Prior to Snead’s comments, reports surfaced that the Rams indeed intended to bring him back. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network wrote that Beckham may re-up in LA before he ever even hits free agency.

“Look for OBJ to be back with the Rams at some point,” a source told Wilson. “It’s a strong fit, and they know what he can do, and he loves it there. He’s not leaving.”

In eight regular season games with the Rams, Beckham caught 27 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns. Compare that to the zero TDs he had in six games with the Browns this past season, and you can see why OBJ and the Rams appear to be a pretty good fit.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here