Rams, Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Share ‘Mutual Interest’ On A Deal

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner has unfinished business left in the NFC West.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wagner and the Los Angeles Rams share a ‘mutual interest’ in reaching a contract to play in Inglewood. Wagner had previously met with the team and general manager Les Snead on Tuesday.

The #Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

A revenge element will come into play for Wagner, who was a bit sore over his break-up with Seattle. After spending a decade with the Seahawks, Wagner was abruptly cut from the team in March as part of the organization’s rebuild.

Getting rid of Wagner and former starting quarterback Russell Wilson were seismic moves for the team’s new direction.

Rather than being assigned with fortifying the Seahawks’ new regime, Wagner will be tasked with making it crumble, if he joins the intradivisional-rival Rams.

The veteran off-ball linebacker could be a jolt of experience for the young guys in LA, including Ernest Jones, who had a valuable impact on the team’s championship run his rookie season.

After 10 seasons with Seattle, Wagner amassed 1,383 total tackles and 23.5 sacks. Last season, he totaled 170 tackles, which was a career-high mark.

“By releasing Wagner, Seattle will save $16.6 million against the team’s salary cap,” noted OutKick’s Nick Geddes.

Los Angeles hopes that the six-time Pro Bowl linebacker can aid in the team’s quest for a consecutive Super Bowl victory.

