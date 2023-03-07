Rams Fire Sale Should Continue, Allen Robinson Given Permission To Seek Trade

Videos by OutKick

There’s a clearance sale in LA that WR-needy NFL teams may want to attend.

The Los Angeles Rams are slowly losing all of the expensive players they leased in order to win a Super Bowl or repeat. In the latest case of cap casualty, the Rams are looking to move off veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, just one season after he signed with the team to a three-year, $46.5 million contract.

Rams Set To Lose Another Veteran Player

The Rams reportedly gave Robinson permission to seek a trade out of Los Angeles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Pelissero, “L.A. is willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary to facilitate a deal.”

Despite the high hopes of entering the Rams offense as its No. 2 wideout after losing Odell Beckham, Jr., Robinson disappointed with a measly 339 receiving yards and 33 catches in 10 games.

Though Robinson may be on the backend of his career heading into 2023, he will still be a valuable option for teams needing pass catches. The veteran wideout has a history of excelling with several lousy quarterbacks at the helm.

With Blake Bortles as his QB in 2015, Robinson hit 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, en route to his first and only Pro Bowl selection.

Robinson also managed to pass 1,000 yards receiving for two consecutive seasons in Chicago while Mitch Trubisky was the starting QB, so it certainly isn’t a talent issue with Robinson.

The New England Patriots were interested in acquiring Robinson before he signed with the Rams last offseason. With Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers expected to hit free agency, New England may find themselves in negotiations with Robinson’s agent.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Other teams in need of a wideout that could reach out to the vet include the Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.