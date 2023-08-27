Rams CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Gets Ejected For Brutal Facemask

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson hit the showers early after a facemask that nearly decapitated Denver Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

It happened on the Broncos’ opening drive of the Saturday night preseason game. Denver was on the Rams’ 4-yard line and threatening to throw six on the scoreboard.

Mims took the handoff from QB Ben DiNucci and took it wide, hoping to find some space and get into the endzone.

Hodges-Tomlinson tracked Mims down and dove to drag him to the turf.

Which, he did, only he did it with a handful of facemask.

Hodges-Tomlinson is a rookie out of TCU. This is to say that he’s still getting acclimated to playing at the NFL level. Of course, there is not a level of football out there (at least to my knowledge) where that isn’t a huge penalty.

So, yeah. The officials gave him the ol’ heave-ho.

The Broncos got the ball on the 1-yard line, along with a fresh set of downs. Denver punched it into the endzone on the very next play.

The Rams selected Hodges-Tomlinson with the 182nd pick in this year’s NFL draft

