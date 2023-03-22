‘Office’ Star Shares Touching Behind The Scenes Look Decade After Filming Ended

Videos by OutKick

Rainn Wilson gave fans of “The Office” a bit of a treat with some recent Instagram posts.

The legendary show has been off the air for nearly a decade, but it’s still incredibly popular. Very few shows have withstood the test of time as well as the NBC classic.

People still stream it nonstop and it’s constantly mentioned as a popular part of pop culture. The staying power has been unrivaled.

Wilson, who became famous for playing Dwight Schrute, recently gave fans a behind the scenes look at filming wrapping to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of cameras rolling for the final time.

“The Office” was television at its best.

It’s really hard to find anything that holds a light to “The Office” when it comes to broadcast comedy. “Always Sunny” and “South Park” are both incredibly funny, but they’re also on cable. Neither is constrained by broadcast rules and standards. It makes it a little different.

Yet, “The Office” flourished as one of the best shows ever made as viewers watched the chaos of the modern American workplace.

It had highs, lows, moments you wanted to cheer and moments where you’d felt like you’d been kicked in the gut. Yes, it was a comedy but it also had some serious drama.

The series also gave viewers Michael Scott, Jim, Dwight and a whole ensemble cast of characters that were as flawed as they were great.

“The Office” was a monster hit on NBC. It came to an end nearly a decade ago. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Will “The Office” still be popular among TV fans ten years from now? It’s hard to say, but ruling it would be foolish. If there’s one thing the show has proven, fans can’t get enough of it, even a decade after it finished filming.

Hopefully, TV studios go back to making great entertainment like they did back when Michael Scott was causing carnage on our screens. That’s what people crave. Give it to them and you will find success.