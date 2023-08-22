Rainn Wilson Does Not Understand ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’

Videos by OutKick

Rainn Wilson of Dwight Schrute fame disagrees with the message of Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

Wilson says the song is misdirected at fat people on welfare. He says the song should instead focus on slimy, tax-evading CEOs.

“If I were writing a song about ‘rich men north of richmond’ I wouldnt talk about obese people on welfare, I’d sing about CEOs who make 400 times their average workers salary (up from 50 times 30 years ago) & corps that pay zero taxes & offshore tax shelters for billionaires,” Wilson posted on X.

If I were writing a song about “rich men north of richmond” I wouldnt talk about obese people on welfare, I’d sing about CEOs who make 400 times their average workers salary (up from 50 times 30 years ago) & corps that pay zero taxes & offshore tax shelters for billionaires. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 20, 2023

Wilson obviously misunderstands the meaning of the song. See, Anthony doesn’t punch down on those beneath him. Rather, he defends those who work hard.

Anthony praises those who fund the system. He punches at those who cheat the system.

Those who cheat the system include the “corps that pay zero taxes.” To Anthony, the corps and fatsos on welfare are on the same team.

In fact, they often are.

“This is how you know someone didn’t listen to the song and only knows about the line from left-wing whining about it. That line is a brief interruption from the singer going after exactly these people. Which is why it’s not called Welfare Queens West of Wisconsin,” says a now-viral post from Sunny McSunnyface.

Also, there’s great irony in a Hollywood actor telling a member of the middle class what to think about the less privileged.

Still, we don’t fault Wilson for not understanding Anthony’s message. He isn’t supposed to.

Wilson is not Anthony’s target audience. The singer pays no mind to the feelings of the elites.

And his strategy has proven successful.

“Rich Men North of Richmond” is the No.1 song on iTunes because it appeals to the working class, not smug millionaires like Wilson.

Question: Is Wilson’s avatar in protest of X?