Raiders WR Davante Adams ‘Frustrated And Angry’

Things are not shaping up in Las Vegas the way Davante Adams would have hoped when he signed with the team over the offseason.

After the Raiders dropped this past weekend’s game against the Titans 24-22, Sports Illustrated asked Adams whether he was angry or frustrated.

To quote a decade-old commercial for Old El Paso taco shells: why not both?

“Both. Frustrated and angry,” Adams said. Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that.

“Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.”

It has been a tough start to the Davante Adams era in Vegas. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The loss to the Titans made the Raiders the only winless team in the league. The Texans are also winless, but at least they have a tie to can cling to.

Adams was asked about what he — as one of the team’s leaders — is saying to the team to try to get them back on track after a rough start to the season.

“Stay the course. Keep grinding and doing what we’re doing. We just need to tweak a few things,” Adams said before noting that all of three losses came in close games.

No need to overreact or panic… at least not yet.

“Frustration is OK. It’st the end of the world to be frustrated,” Adams said.

The Raiders get their next chance to right the ship when they take on the Broncos this weekend.

