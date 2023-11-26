Raiders’ Roderic Teamer Gets Arrested For DUI Charges

Videos by OutKick

Safety Roderic Teamer will not suit up for the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon, despite being reactivated off the injured list yesterday.

Early this morning, Teamer got arrested on DUI charges, and was released shortly thereafter. He is the second Raiders player to get arrested this season. Las Vegas released defensive end Chandler Jones after he was arrested for “two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order.”

#Raiders S Roderic Teamer was arrested this morning for a DUI according to law enforcement sources and jail records. He’s out of jail now.



Teamer was activated just yesterday from Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/5oyUUTHoGg — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 26, 2023

Teamer’s arrest and reckless act comes on the heels of news concerning defensive end Maxx Crosby. Despite dealing with a nagging knee injury, Crosby has done all he can to be ready for a tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs. One guy clearly cares about the team, while the other thought about himself.

Teamer’s situation also unfortunately harkens back to Henry Ruggs’ incident in 2021. The star wide receiver crashed a car while driving at obscenely high speeds, and a woman ended up burning to death after Ruggs crashed the car.