Raiders Great Tim Brown Doesn’t Want Tom Brady Wearing Silver And Black

The Tom Brady rumor mill is a-turning, and if he decides to return for another bite at the apple next season, the Las Vegas Raiders typically pop up as a potential landing spot.

However, Raiders great Tim Brown doesn’t think Brady is right for his old team.

Brady to the Raiders is a popular rumor thanks to his long-running ties with head coach Josh McDaniels. He served as his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Brown, who spent all but one of his 17 NFL seasons in the Raiders organization, doesn’t think Brady should be in the team’s plans.

"I don't think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all (for the Raiders)"#Raiders legend @81TimBrown on the Vegas QB opening pic.twitter.com/DnUvDj1dOy — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) January 25, 2023

“I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all,” Brown said on CBS Sports Radio’s Maggie & Perloff. “But, because of that relationship, I think that’s a possibility.”

Raiders great Tim Brown doesn’t think the team should bring Tom Brady into their plans. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Allsport/Getty Images)

Brown Made Some Compelling Arguments For Why Brady May Not Be A Good Fit For The Raiders

When pressed on why he didn’t think the team should go the Brady route, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver said he’s starting to show his age. He also argued that despite all the Super Bowl rings, the league is moving well away from Brady’s style of play.

“Well, I think he’s starting to show that he’s 45-46 years old. His inability to move — when you look at the quarterbacks in the league today you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks, “Brown said. He went on to say that the closest thing to a pocket QB aside from Brady is Joe Burrow.

But God knows when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen.

“Tom Brady is never gonna do that. I just don’t believe in this league, and yeah, Tom has won all these Super Bowls, but I just think the league is moving to a point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while.”

We’re still waiting to hear if Brady will choose to play next year or if he’ll mosey on up to the broadcast booth. However, Brown makes some pretty compelling points about concerns potential teams — including the Raiders — may have.

However, it’s not like signing Brady is going to be a long-term commitment. Considering where the Raiders are right now, they could probably afford to kick the tires on ol’ Tom. That could come at the cost of jeopardizing their long-term plans.

It’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out in the months to come.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle