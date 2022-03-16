Raiders Get Better With Signature Signing And A Trade That Helps The Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders just got better.

Within the last 24 hours the team that wants to just win, baby, has agreed to terms with free agent edge rusher Chandler Jones and traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya Sin, sources confirmed to OutKick.

Coupled with the release of defensive end Carl Nassib earlier Wednesday the Raiders have thus:

Upgraded at defensive end because Jones has been historically better than Ngakoue, upgraded the defensive backfield, which is key in the quarterback-rich AFC West, and saved $10 million in cap space to use toward signing Jones, who was one of the top free agents on the market.

Win.

Win.

Win.

So let’s compare Jones and Ngakoue: Jones has 107.5 career sacks, which is most in the NFL since 2012. He has averaged 0.8 sacks per game over his career compared to 0.6 for Ngakoue.

Ngakoue is younger at age 27 later this month compared to Jones who is 32. But Jones has been a model of consistency, collecting double-digit sacks in six of the past seven seasons.

And now Jones will pair with Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby in chasing AFC West quarterbacks.

Ya-Sin is not a fulltime starter but is able to fill in when necessary and will fit for the Vegas defense that will primarily play substitution packages with five defensive backs on the field much of the time.

Let it be said the Colts also got better in adding a nice pass rush piece which they lacked. The Colts were tied for 26th in the NFL in sacks last season.

Ngakoue collected 10 sacks for the Raiders last season and has 55.5 over his six seasons.

Jones, it should be noted, is reunited with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels as both were with the New England Patriots together from 2012-15.

