Raiders Allow Derek Carr To Visit Saints

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit a trade suitor, just a week before LV meets a hard line to either cut or pay Carr.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Carr is scheduled to meet with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. This will mark the QB’s representation’s first meeting with a team amid a months-long discussion on where Carr is headed next, with the understanding that the Raiders have moved on from the 31-year-old QB.

Raiders were playing hardball with Carr leading up to his agreed-upon meeting with New Orleans.

While teams like the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders have appeared as interested suitors in Carr, the Saints appear to have the best trade package available for the QB, potentially including their first-round pick in the upcoming draft (29th overall).

Working against the Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis’ odds in this trade is the bloated cap space they’re dealing with, compounded by the expected price tag of acquiring Carr.

Already $60 million over the cap, the Saints will have to cut back in order to afford Carr’s $40.4 million contract guarantees. The Raiders will have to pay the guarantees if Carr is not traded by the deadline.

Las Vegas must decide by Feb. 15 if they plan to trade or cut Carr. Should they cut Carr, the team will open up $29.5 million in cap space.

Carr still holds the upper hand in this situation, equipped with a no-trade clause in his contract.

