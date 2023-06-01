Rams DC Saves Drowning Child In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris heroically saved a drowning child over the weekend in Las Vegas.

The Rams DC was at Encore in Sin City with his family when a child started drowning in the pool. That’s when Morris leaped into action, got an AED (the device used to shock a heart) and helped save the three-year-old child’s life.

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED? When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK,” Morris told ESPN Wednesday when breaking down his heroic actions.

The child initially had no pulse when he was pulled out of the pool, but thanks to the quick actions of Morris and other staff, he ended up being okay. Morris credited the team’s training on AEDs and CPR for knowing what to do.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do. You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff,” the NFL coach further told ESPN.

Raheem Morris is a hero.

The word hero is often overused these days. Everyone and their mother thinks they’re a hero. In reality, very few heroes are walking among us.

However, there’s no doubt Raheem Morris is definitely one of them. Anyone who saves a child is a hero in our book here at OutKick.

Morris saw a kid drowning in Vegas pool, the child came out of the water with no pulse, and he leaped into action to save the kid’s life.

It goes to show how knowing CPR and how to use an AED can be critically important skills.

Major props to Morris for showing no hesitation when a child was in need. Hero might be an overused word, but it’s 100% appropriate here.