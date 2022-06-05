Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam

Spain’s Rafael Nadal defeated Norway’s Casper Ruud in straight sets Sunday to win his 14th French Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title in the men’s final during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris, France.

The 36-year-old Nadal prevailed 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to become the oldest champion in the tournament’s history.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory after winning the match against Norway’s Casper Ruud in the men’s final during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris, France, on June 05, 2022. (Photo via Getty Images).

The oldest champion in tournament history had been Andres Gimeno, who was 34 when he won in 1972, ESPN reports.

While Ruud led 3-1 in the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to raise his level, Nadal took the last 11 games to win the title.

Nadal’s first title in Paris came in 2005 at age 19. ESPN reports that no man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than Nadal’s 14 in Paris, and no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

“I don’t know what can happen in the future but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going,” Nadal said after the victory.

