Rafael Nadal Ends Debate: Djokovic Is The Greatest

Country clubs across the world can finally put an endless debate to rest as Novak Djokovic is officially the greatest tennis player of all time.

At least that’s according to someone who knows Djokovic better than anyone else as Rafael Nadal anointed him the GOAT claim in a recent interview. His reasoning? Just look at the numbers.

“I believe that numbers are numbers and statistics are statistics. In that sense, I think he [Djokovic] has better numbers than mine and that is indisputable,” Nadal told MovieStar+.

“This is the truth. The rest are tastes, inspiration, sensations that one or the other may transmit to you, that you may like one or the other more… I think that with respect to titles, Djokovic is the best in history and there is nothing to discuss about that.”

Rafael Nadal said Djokovic titles speak for his greatness. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

DJOKOVIC HAS A RECORD 24 GRAND SLAM TITLES

With his most recent U.S. Open victory, Djokovic continues to hold the most Grand Slam titles at 24, two above Nadal. Roger Federer has 20.

Oh, and Djokovic’s 24 include a full year when he wasn’t allowed to compete because Australia deemed him a “threat to public safety” since he wasn’t vaccinated.

Ya know, because “science.”

24 and counting for Novak Djokovic! pic.twitter.com/JHBdaR98Qs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

GOLDEN ERA OF TENNIS SOON TO BE OVER?

As someone who loves having a couple drinks and then arguing with people at a bar about so-and-so is better than another person, Nadal’s numbers argument is somewhat interesting. The stats argument works but only in some ways. For example, LeBron James has the most points in NBA history, but what about those who didn’t have a three-point line? Bob Gibson has over 3,117 strikeouts but many came before they had to raise the pitching because of Gibson’s dominance.

But in the end, the one thing we do have is numbers and stats to go by. It’s the closest thing to a resounding equality in the sport. Hence, why Michael Jordan will always be better than LeBron James with his 6 NBA titles to James’ 4.

Djokovic will be able to enjoy his GOAT status for quite some time since it doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Nadal has suffered a number of injuries that has seen him withdraw in recent Grand Slams with his last tennis competition a second-round loss in Wimbledon earlier this year. He has said that he believes 2024 will be his last year of competition.