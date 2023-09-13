Novak Djokovic Explains That He’s Not Anti-Vax, But Instead Anti-Vax Mandate While Pointing Out The Media’s Agenda

Videos by OutKick

Novak Djokovic was detained in Australia and later deported from the country ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. He wasn’t even allowed to travel to the United States ahead of last year’s U.S. Open and was forced to miss out on the Grand Slam in New York. These two situations unfolded simply because he made the personal choice to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Given that Djokovic didn’t get the jab and that he made such a firm stance that was affecting his all-time great career, he was immediately labeled an anti-vaxxer. Instead of being respectful of his choice not to receive the vaccine, the media immediately made him the anti-vaxxer of the sports world.

Novak Djokovic has been labeled an anti-vaxxer for years now. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The reality that the majority of the media and a significant amount of tennis fans around the world couldn’t imagine is that Djokovic wasn’t against the COVID-19 vaccine because he didn’t think it was affective, he was against the fact that the shot was being forced on people around the world.

Djokovic made that point very clear on the latest episode of ESPN+’s ‘McEnroe’s Place.’

“I was never anti-vax,” Djokovic told John McEnroe during the episode. “I was always pro-freedom-to-choose. And that’s something that we took really for granted. I didn’t feel like a lot of people had a choice, really, and I was encountering that on a daily basis with so many people in my country or around the world.”

Novak Djokovic Has Explained Multiple Times He’s Not Anti-Vax

This isn’t the first time Djokovic explained that he wasn’t anti-vax, he made a similar statement in January of 2022 during an interview with the BBC.

“I was never against vaccination,” Djokovic told the BBC. “But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”

Novak Djokovic has explained for years now that he is not anti-vax, instead, anti-vax mandate. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Media’s Narrative Surrounding Djokovic, And Many Others

The media simply glossed over Djokovic’s explanation in 2022 that he wasn’t anti-vaccine, and will do the same with his most recent statement that he’s simply pro-freedom-to-choose’ because the media has spun a narrative for over three years now that if you make the choice to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine then you are an anti-vaxxer.

Djokovic certainly isn’t the only human on Earth dealing with being called an anti-vaxxer when he’s actually just anti-mandate. Thanks to the media’s messaging, and examples like Djokovic being detained in a country, the ability to separate anti-vaxxer and anti-mandate doesn’t exist.

The two terms may as well be one and the same at this point, at least in the eyes of most of the media and those that have surrendered to it.

