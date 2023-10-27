Radio Host Slams Zach Wilson For Taking Trip To Utah During Bye Week

Videos by OutKick

A New York City radio host is not happy about the way New York Jets QB Zach Wilson is spending his bye week, with an important game against their MetLife Stadium co-tenant New York Giants on the horizon.

Shaun Morash laid into Wilson for spending his week off in Utah with his girlfriend, model Nicolette Dellano, and family (and maybe some of his mom’s gal pals stopped by to say hi, who knows?)

“Zach Wilson, in what is about to be the biggest stretch of his career, decided it was a good time to take his girlfriend to Utah to apple and pumpkin pick and go to haunted houses,” Morash said this week on the station’s show “Evan And Tiki.”

Zach Wilson is about to play the most important football games of his career and rather than stay back and grind in NJ he took his gf back home to Utah to go apple picking. Disgrace pic.twitter.com/wi977ZaiSZ — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) October 26, 2023

Host Tiki Barber pushed back saying that Wilson just wanted to take his lady friend home to see his family.

Morash was ready for that.

“He’s a professional athlete,” he said. “The family could fly to New York and New Jersey.”

He went on to compare Wilson’s trip to Tony Romo’s infamous bye week in Cabo San Lucas with Jessica Simpson.

Will Zach Wilson Be Able To Overcome His Trip To Utah?

I’ve never been to Utah, but I don’t think of it as a party destination. It’s slightly above Branson, Missouri, but still substantially down the debauchery scale from Cabo.

Wilson probably spent his time visiting family and picking fruit.

Although the latter is concerning. I’m not sure I’d want a QB who pays to pick their own fruit. That’s one of the oldest scams in the book.

It’s hilarious to rip on Wilson for this, but Morash made a compelling point given how the Jets have a habit of playing after bye weeks.

“I’m sorry, the Jets stink after byes,” he said. “Zach Wilson’s season last year derailed after a bye. I believe 52 guys could’ve gone and visited families. The quarterback — the leader — needs to be at or around that facility all week last week.”

We shall see if Wilson will prove him wrong or if pumpkin patches and those Utah soda shops will get the best of him.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle