Radio Host Don Geronimo Fired After Making ‘Sexist’ Remarks At Commanders Camp

Videos by OutKick

Washington Commanders radio partner WBIG-FM fired host Don Geronimo for comments he made toward a female reporter at Training Camp.

During Thursday morning’s episode of The Don Geronimo Show, the host referred to WUSA-TV sports anchor Sharla McBride as “Barbie girl.” Geronimo told co-host Crash Young, “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader” and later referred to her as “that chick.”

There was also a reference to something being “tight,” but no one is quite sure what that was in reference to.

Following the comments, the Commanders barred Geronimo from broadcasting at the team facility Friday. The next day, he was out of a job.

“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia D.C. regional president Aaron Hyland told The Washington Post. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

McBride said she felt “insulted” and “embarrassed” by Geronimo’s banter.

“In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic,” McBride told ESPN. “No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders swift response in handling this matter.”

McBride has worked as an anchor for WUSA-TV since March 2020. Previously, she covered news and sports for WNEP in Pennsylvania and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Don Geronimo Out in Washington, D.C

Geronimo, whose real name is Michael Sorce, has been a fixture in local sports radio for decades. Previously, he was known for pushing the envelope with raunchy “guy talk” segments on The Don and Mike Show with Mike O’Meara. That show garnered a handful of complaints and lawsuits, many of which were settled out of court.

Just last week, the 64-year-old announced he signed an extension with WBIG through 2026. But that’s clearly not happening now.

New Commanders owner Josh Harris will try to separate himself from the Dan Snyder era. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Commanders simply couldn’t take a chance on another sexual harassment scandal.

Previous owner Dan Snyder created a culture of sexism and misogyny in Washington. Earlier this month, the NFL fined Snyder $60 million after investigations found he sexually harassed employees and deliberately hid millions of dollars in revenue from other teams.

In one egregious example, former Washington cheerleaders said team executives kept naked footage of them (called “the good bits”) and even encouraged them to serve as escorts for high-dollar sponsors during a photo shoot in Costa Rica.

The new ownership regime has to separate themselves from these optics. And, like it or not, the swift termination of Don Geronimo sets an example.