OutKick’s Charly Arnolt went to see the hot new movie Barbie and says she feels “so much dumber” after sitting through the nearly two-hour film. Arnolt explains the satire is not for everyone.

WATCH:

The Barbie movie is a no for @CharlyOnTV pic.twitter.com/m33UoPgvx2 — OutKick (@Outkick) July 28, 2023

