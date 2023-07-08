Rachel Stuhlmann, World’s No. 1 Tennis Influencer, Hit By Foul Ball At Dodgers Game

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Stuhlmann, the No. 1 tennis influencer in the world, was under attack at last night’s Dodgers game.

In a tale as old as time — or since texting began, whenever that was — Stuhlmann was texting away during the game when she took a foul ball right to the phone. Bam. Just like that. Didn’t even see it coming!

Always have your head on a swivel at the park, Rachel. That’s baseball game 101.

“At the Dodgers game and a foul ball just hit my phone while I was texting LOL,” she tweeted, which seemingly shows the phone survived the hit.

At the Dodgers game and a foul ball just hit my phone while I was texting LOL🥲 — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 8, 2023

I’m mad bc my hand eye coordination is impeccable. But I wasn’t paying attention to catch it🥲🤣🤣 — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 8, 2023

What a night at Dodgers Stadium🫣⚾️💙😘🤣 pic.twitter.com/Drq3wYPAsS — Rachel Stuhlmann (@rstuhlmann) July 8, 2023

Rachel Stuhlmann takes foul ball in stride

Ever been hit by a foul ball? It’s jarring — regardless of whether you see it coming or not.

Back when the Dodgers did spring training in Vero Beach — a glorious time period, I might add — I took a foul ball straight off the chest down the third base line. Not great, and I was a CATCHER for 15 years.

Perhaps that’s why I only made it to D3? Who knows.

Anyway, all’s well that ends well for Rachel Stuhlmann, so everyone can breathe easy. The world’s No. 1 tennis influencer — also known as the Paige Spiranac of tennis — certainly appeared to be OK based off that above picture. Looks fine to me.

It’s been a big few months for Rachel, too. She told OutKick earlier this year that he following has exploded — which isn’t surprising given the fact that she’s a fan favorite around here — and she’s even planning a subscription service here pretty soon.

“Since that article, my life has been a whirlwind,” she said of a February OutKick article. “I’ve grown my brand significantly, I’ve gotten many more amazing opportunities, I’ve launched my store. I’m working on so many amazing projects including my own subscription site.

“I’m very excited with where I’m going and feel like the sky is the limit.”

The subscription service, for those wondering, is called LoveRachel, which will be available through her website, rachelstuhlmann.com.

On top of all that, she also celebrated the Fourth of July on the tennis courts earlier this week before hitting up the Dodgers game. Not a bad way to jump into the new month, huh?

Buckle up. Rachel Stuhlmann is here and she ain’t going anywhere — despite how many foul balls come her way.