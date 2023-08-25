Rachel Stuhlmann, The Paige Spiranac Of Tennis, Smokes The Blue Carpet At Taste Of Tennis

Videos by OutKick

You don’t effectively influence a sport by sitting on the sidelines observing. You have to get out there front and center and makes some noise. It’s part of the playbook that has been perfected by the best in the influencing business, Paige Spiranac.

This isn’t news to Rachel Stuhlmann. She knows this all too well and has used this knowledge to become the face of tennis and the undisputed world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer.

She’s in New York City this week for the US Open and the Taste of Tennis. On Thursday night she arrived at Gotham Hall for the Taste of Tennis ready for business and absolutely smoked the blue carpet in the process. Which, those who have been following along know, is nothing new for her.

Rachel Stuhlmann, the Paige Spiranac of tennis, attends the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) Players Party in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for PTPA)

Stuhlmann used the opportunity to show off her look from the blue carpet on Instagram and remind everyone that she brings her A game with her whenever she attends a Taste of Tennis event.

She called the events her “favorite 4 nights of the year” while sharing each of her 2023 blue carpet looks. From New York to DC to Miami to Indian Wells there wasn’t a single off night.

The Paige Spiranac Comparisons Aren’t Going To End Anytime Soon

It’s been a busy year for Stuhlmann. Between attending all of the tennis events, making sure her social media receives enough attention, and revamping her website to include among other things LoveRachel – her own subscription-based platform – there haven’t been too many days off.

The busy schedule comes with being the face of the sport, especially when the season is in full swing But Stuhlmann wouldn’t have it any other way.

It’s been a lifelong goal of hers to make the sport of tennis more mainstream and relatable. There’s no doubt about it that she’s been able to do that.

Stuhlmann’s doing her part to push the game of tennis forward one tournament and blue carpet appearance at a time.