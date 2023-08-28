Rachel Stuhlmann, The Paige Spiranac of Tennis, Is Ready To Influence At The U.S. Open

Videos by OutKick

It’s officially go-time for the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann in New York City where the U.S. Open is underway.

While Paige Spiranac has multiple majors and big golf tournaments to promote in the United States, Stuhlmann gets this two-week window in New York City to prove to the brands, the fans, and the media that she hasn’t lost a step in the influencer game even as new contenders come for her title.

“New York City during the @usopen, I live for this!😍🗽 Event after event, parties, dinners, meetings- it’s a nonstop 2 week long party.🎉🎾,” Rachel wrote to her fans Monday as she embarked on this great journey.

Over the weekend, Rachel took part in a Taste of Tennis event where she walked a blue carpet, mingled with the assembled media, and influenced the sport.

What a year it has been.

She’s dabbled in pickleball influencing, she influenced the Indy 500 and even called the Super Bowl correctly by wearing a Chiefs bikini and nailing that pick.

And all of this comes after a very busy six-month stretch in 2022 where she was flying all over the world to influence tennis. “I’ve been busting my butt and doing so much and worn a lot of hats in this industry and it was pretty awesome to be acknowledged for all of it,” she said in February while crediting OutKick for launching her career to another level.

“Since that article, my life has been a whirlwind. I’ve grown my brand significantly, I’ve gotten many more amazing opportunities, I’ve launched my store. I’m working on so many amazing projects including my own subscription site. I’m very excited with where I’m going and feel like the sky is the limit,” the University of Missouri product said.

Now it’s a matter of staying on top of the influencer game. Rachel is now in her 30s and while that’s not an automatic death sentence for sport influencers, let’s not pretend that the marketing agencies aren’t looking for the next face of the industry.

That’s why the next two weeks are so critical in New York. Can Stuhlmann keep the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer crown or is there someone out there who will come out of the woodwork and provide a real challenge?

We shall see.

Buckle up.