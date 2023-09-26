Rachel Stuhlmann Pivots To Fall Tennis, Bengals Fans Haven’t Missed A Meal & Clay Hate Mail® From Women!

Videos by OutKick

State of Screencaps and Tennessee fan is giving up on the Vols

• Andy from Knoxville writes:

Joe,

Every morning, I sit down at my desk, fire up my computer with coffee in hand, and go to Outkick to click on America’s Best Daily Column. I never have any problem with the IG photos loading because I read Screen Caps as God intended, on my big screen via computer not on a comparatively small mobile device. Screen Caps is not a 5 minute distraction one scrolls while waiting in line at the grocery store, Screen Caps is a morning ritual that reminds me that even though Joe Biden is President and America seems to be going down in flames, the real America is still out there and sanity exists in our beloved country.

So, you can imagine my surprise this morning when I went to Outkick, glanced at the top stories and didn’t see Screen Caps in its usual location (top right, just below the headline story). I thought, “no big, must not be posted yet” and scrolled down to scan the sports and other headlines. To my shock and surprise, I saw Screen Caps under the culture section, and it wasn’t even the lead headline! I thought surely this must be an old Screen Caps, maybe I don’t remember that specific pairing of three topics, and clicked on it to see what I may have missed.

Lo and behold, the time stamp revealed that it was today’s (25 Sept) Screen Caps. Joe, I know you probably have no control over where ABDC (America’s Best Daily Column) is placed on the Outkick site, but this aggression will not stand! We faithful need to see Screen Caps in its rightful place in the morning; front and center of the Outkick website. I don’t want to have to search for my morning reminder to go out and crush the day!

Use all of your pull as Senior Director of Content and get Screen Caps in its rightful place! And, I second the motion of the reader that said Screen Caps needs its own landing page with all previous columns archived by date so on the off chance we miss one, we can easily go back and get caught up. I don’t want to miss out on the next feud (Hildee’s belly button, charcoal vs propane, chili with beans or no beans were great reading).

On a sports-related note, I am announcing my retirement from Tennessee Volunteer fandom. Years ago, Clay talked about retiring as a sports fan from the Titans and the Volunteers after Tannehill lost them the AFC championship game and the Volunteers were in the wasteland of Butch Jones and then Jeremy Pruitt.

This most recent loss to the Florida Gators has made me hang up my fandom for the Big Orange. I will still watch the games and hope they do well, but it will be in a highly reduced emotional state. If they go on to win the SEC this year, I will be glad, but losing to Florida every year ruins the season for me, emotionally.

The only thing I care about is beating the Gators, and when Tennessee continues to find new and inventive ways to lose that game, usually to a less talented team, I have gotten to the point where the emotional investment is too painful for the inevitable crushing disappointment and anger that follows. I have two degrees from UT, they will always be my school, but I’m retiring. A retiree still gets to watch and enjoy, but doesn’t go up or down nearly as much as an active fan. Am I wrong to be hanging it up? Does this show my age (a few years shy of 50)?

Did going to undergrad with Peyton Manning and winning the national championship in 1998 give me a false reference point? I need to know if others heard Clay’s retirement from fandom and if others have done this. And, like Tom Brady and Brett Favre before him, I reserve the right to unretire if they ever beat Florida consistently.

Update: I checked the main page of Outkick just now and Screen Caps is in its rightful place, but my rant stands. And ScreenCaps needs its own space!

Kinsey:

I might have hit the wrong button on Monday Screencaps which sent it down the page. Trust me, there isn’t a vast conspiracy at OutKick to misplace Screencaps. Guys, I hear you loud and clear: Screencaps needs its own landing page where I can go in and control the environment and turn the brand into its own OutKick subsidiary. It’s on my brain. It’s all I can think about. Growth, growth, growth. Pay the bills. Get paid. Pay my own bills. Make money to play golf. Give readers a helluva great experience. Make a few bones to dump into the retirement fund. Etc. Etc. Right now, site developers are working on an OutKick backend transition that will hopefully include the ability to provide Screencaps with a standalone page where you guys can chill and go through content for like 10 minutes which will mean multiple Google ads load, which is good for business and my retirement fund. How would you guys react to a Screencaps newsletter? Would you subscribe? What do you look for in a newsletter? Would you read short interviews or listen to a Screencaps podcast? What if we took the email inbox and turned some of it into an audio/video show in Screencaps fashion? Video is a bunch of work, but I’m willing to take some chances for your enjoyment. I want you guys to know how much this column is supported by Fox News Corp. suits. It has a specific spot on your phone because of the suits. They know what they’ve got in this column. Now it’s time for the next step. We need a place for the Screencaps Sandwiches of America and Texas Chili vs. Bean Chili debates. Yes, you’re wrong for giving up on the Vols. What else are you going to do on Saturdays in the Fall? Trips to the pumpkin patch? Don’t go down that road, Andy.

Full integrity golf

• Greg S. in Pinetop, AZ says:

I enjoyed your story about legitimately breaking 90. I play in a weekly “No BS” men’s league and it is very satisfying when you post a good score and take home a few skins without any of the typical golf shenanigans. It’s amazing how many of those “Gimme” putts don’t go in even for the low handicap players!

We all know that guy who brags about shooting a 75 when his actual scorecard should include:

24 total tee shots

Improved his lie 10 times

Eight 2 foot+ “gimme” putts

3 lost balls

4 times O.B.

Could you be starting a trend in recreational golf similar to the Thursday Night Mowing League?

Are Colorado fans now in a cult?

• Ryan Z. writes:

Have the Deion Sanders/Colorado fans officially entered into cult members territory after this past weekend? They were more insufferable after a 36-point loss than when Colorado won their first 3 games.

Kinsey:

Cult: “a misplaced or excessive admiration for a particular person or thing.”

Yes, Colorado fans are now in a cult just like Alabama fans were/are in the Saban cult, Georgia fans are in the Kirby Smart cult and some A&M fans are still riding the Jimbo cult train.

It’s nothing new for college football fans to have cultish, I’d take a bullet for that man, behavior, especially if said Colorado fan has suffered through a period where the program has won 10 games just twice since 1997. Deion is going to be treated as a cult figure. That’s how this works.

Now, I’ve been hearing about how the national media got a dose of reality Saturday in Eugene and how the national media built up Deion and how it was so great to see the national media get its ass handed to them.

Folks, you have to remember that the national media makes money by attaching itself to figures that move the needle. That’s why ESPN gives you so much Deion coverage. It’s why Fox has been live twice from Boulder and why Fox is returning this week for the USC game.

You have the perfect storm in Boulder: People want to see Deion win or lose. There’s no middle ground. No indifference. That’s why Fox and ESPN are turning in unheard of ratings (the CU-Colorado State game was the fifth most-watched game in network history) for Colorado games.

Short answer: Yes, Colorado fans are in a cult and they will support that man to the end.

‘Love your family and children every day’

• John from SD writes:

I’m usually posting about something I feel like being funny and/or sarcastic about. Easy topics the last few days: the Bengals who’d I refer to the Bungals (great win last night) the Browns/clowns, and the Buckeyes.

Screencaps is about America, what we experience, love, and hope this country can continue to be.

That dream was ripped apart for one of my childhood friends this weekend when their child was senselessly killed. There’s no reason to get into specifics.

Love your family and children every day and keep making this the greatest and safest country in the world.

Publish or not. I’m finding writing a bit about this helps a bit and brings out the emotions. Our group of friends grew up in the eastern suburbs of Cleveland, all got married within two years of each other, and all of our kids are in the same age range.

Best Sandwiches in America

• Warren M. sent this Saturday as fall was starting:

Great topics this week with sandwiches and respecting summer. Before I name a couple of my favorite sandwiches, my wife from Western Michigan said it best about respecting summer (to me the Florida boy), they have three months of beautiful weather, and nine months of nothing but gray, rain, and snow. In fact, she won’t let me try to plan trips to her hometown outside of mid-June to Labor Day weekend.

A sandwich that is uniquely Florida, definitely the Cuban. I’ve had incredible Cuban sandwiches all over Florida, but there’s something about the Cuban sandwiches you get at a Cuban deli at a gas station. And there’s some great ones near where the Miami Heat play (Kuba on the Bay and get a Mojito, too), Calle Ocho (famous Street in Miami), and other places. The Media Noche is basically a Cuban sandwich, but with a sweet bread.

Pub Subs would be the other Florida sandwich, aka, Publix subs. It can be any that they make, but generally it’s the chicken tender sub (with buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing for me). There’s a great Floridian Instagram comedian named OMGItsWicks who is putting Pub Subs on the map.

Because Florida has so many transplants, on the East Coast you can get Primanti Brothers (Ft. Lauderdale Beach), some pretty great reubens, Italians, etc. And on the West Coast, there’s a lot of Midwest transplants and you can get some great sandwiches famous in Midwest cities (Italian beef, etc.).

Happy fall, Joe! Or as we call it in South Florida, just another hot day.

Take care and thanks for all that you do!

Kinsey:

Back in 2020 when I was down in Miami for Super Bowl coverage, I was fortunate enough to stumble into the Puerto Sagua Restaurant after a night of drinking on South Beach and had the Cuban.

The place is awesome and it wasn’t the booze talking.

Then we went back the next day and had it again.

Darren in McDonough writes:

The Cubano @ the Havana House here in North ATL is a great sandwich.

The original location had a fire and was closed for about a year (not quite sure) and moved north into a strip mall. We followed it there.

Thankfully, they got the new location back up and running. We used to go monthly before telework became the norm.

Get the special (with blackbeans and rice). You’ll be glad you did.

Havana Sandwich Shop | 404-636-4094 | 2905 Buford Hwy NE Atlanta, GA 30329

• Lee D. writes:

OK, had to chime in. That list you posted earlier this week was all sorts of f’ed up.

List of faves, in no particular order.

Katz pastrami, New York.

Primanti’s, Pittsburgh.

DiNic’s roast pork, Philadelphia.

Central Grocery muffaletta, New Orleans.

Gioia’s hot salami, St. Louis.

Al’s Chicago beef, Chicago.

Tampa Cuban (so many places).

Beef debris po’ boy (all over New Orleans)

Black’s brisket, Lockhart/Austin.

Speaking of food

• Lee D. also sent in this:

Speaking of more food: Favorite discontinued fast-food item?

• Chad R. writes:

What is your favorite fast food item that has been discontinued? For example, I think I was the only person in America who liked Burger King’s short-lived Chickenburger.

Kinsey:

The Chick-fil-A breakfast burrito with peppers and onions. It was heartbreaking the day they replaced the vegetables with the hashbrowns.

I’m proud of one of the biggest Screencaps readers there ever was who is now shopping the TNML collection after losing multiple inches

I’m not sure if there’s a Diesel-Two Cuts beef breaking out in the TNML as we come down to Championship Thursday. This could get interesting!

That’s it for the final Tuesday you’ll ever live in September 2023. Go out and make it a great one. Enjoy that fall golf. Enjoy a basic night at home doing chores and taking a night off from football.

Yes, I realize MY Bengals won last night and have a legit chance at 4-2 heading into San Francisco IF the offense gets its ass moving. Yes, I’m praying the football gods heal Joe Burrow’s calf before he faces that defense.

Go dominate another day of work in this incredible place we call home.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

New record: Fastest time to eat 50 carolina reaper chilli peppers – 6 minutes and 49.20 seconds by Mike Jack 🇨🇦



He eventually went on to eat 135 peppers in this one sitting 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b5OxTBtbjd — #GWR2024 OUT NOW (@GWR) September 26, 2023

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :

Dueling sunsets from our Monday Night Football double feature!



📍Tampa, FL by Wingfoot Two on ABC

📍Cincinnati, OH by Wingfoot One on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wFqkvr20j3 — Goodyear Blimp (@GoodyearBlimp) September 25, 2023

I don't think any photo covers the Miami/Denver game better than this one. McDaniel had the Broncos in hell. pic.twitter.com/p0MX57XjbG — Jake Burns (@jake_burns18) September 25, 2023

Never seen this before pic.twitter.com/rcrbIYZrcE — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) September 25, 2023

Another shot of Travis and Taylor leaving Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/cJtT9SATRw — Don Povia (@HHReynolds) September 25, 2023

Cowboy fans upset rn 😅😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZYSr0ZRWbC — itsallphoenix (@itsallphoenix2) September 24, 2023

Most expensive Zack Wilson card of all-time: $66,000



Most expensive Tua Tagovailoa card of all-time: $50,000



Make it make sense… pic.twitter.com/CqfkCQDfvo — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) September 25, 2023

Yea I’m the crazy ND football mom getting the side eye from @VinceVaughn. Go ☘️ 😂 pic.twitter.com/ogkWFJwvYR — Tammi Carr (@tamcarr21) September 24, 2023

I think I’ll pass, Yvonne. But always love hearing from my fans. Appreciate the suggestion. pic.twitter.com/8tZTeFCOAm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 26, 2023

Thanks for talking about me at your bachelorette parties all summer, Blaire. Glad you and the girls are such big fans. pic.twitter.com/JF3i8g2Ked — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 25, 2023

Two thieves caught on video stealing a riding lawnmower from Lowes 😭

pic.twitter.com/TFuwktVtfl — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) September 26, 2023

An ice-cold beer case at a 7-11 in Austin, 1948. I see Jax, Schlitz, Southern Select, Budweiser, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Falstaff and one I can't quite make out, but could be Blatz. A super photo by Austin photographer Dewey Mears. Courtesy the great folks at the @AustinPublicLib .… pic.twitter.com/pFFeOjfXwd — Traces of Texas (@TracesofTexas) September 25, 2023

What was the plan here pic.twitter.com/bE5xS3D9te — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) September 25, 2023

Huge brass balls pic.twitter.com/kvNXKHS3W0 — Old Row Outdoors (@OldRowOutdoors) September 25, 2023

It's DEER goldennnnnnn hour



📸: CPW/Wayne D. Lewis pic.twitter.com/IrU9C4a1Qk — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) September 26, 2023