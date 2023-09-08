Rachel Stuhlmann Crosses Into Paige Spiranac’s Golf Influencing World & This Could Turn Into A Turf War

Videos by OutKick

I thought it was rather interesting that our friend Rachel Stuhlmann left the U.S. Open this week before the conclusion of the tournament, but I just figured she had something to do and it was no big deal.

It turns out Stuhlmann, the world’s No. 1 ranked tennis influencer according to OutKick’s Culture Department’s latest rankings released each Monday, actually headed out to a Long Island GOLF training facility to take a tour. I nearly fainted when I heard she took time out of the tennis schedule, but the influencer game is cutthroat, and influencing is influencing.

Do I blame Stuhlmann for dabbling in golf? Not one bit. Business is business.

The world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, Paige Spiranac. as named by the OutKick Culture Department, is clearly spread thin right now and she can only do so much influencing.

The question becomes where Spiranac considers the line in the sand. The red line. The line where IT’S WAR. What happens if Stuhlmann starts showing up at The Masters in green jackets, starts tagging golf brands with (#ad tags) and hammers out recurring golf content, we could have a very nasty Instagram golf-influencing turf war on our hands, folks.

“I couldn’t miss out on the opportunity to work on my golf game and check this place out.😍⛳️ Thank you @lab18golf for the experience, what an insanely cool facility!” Stuhlmann wrote to her legions of Instagram fans.

You know what would be incredibly cool in 2024? If these two formed a Mega Powers of Influencing alliance and they teamed up to dominate BOTH sports. We’ve never seen a Mega Powers of Sports Influencing alliance in social media history. This would be huge.

Put it here, sister!

Let’s just hope cooler heads prevail here and there’s not some beef that develops especially after she putts like this against OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant Darnell Rovell.