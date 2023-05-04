Rachel Bilson Wants To Be ‘Manhandled’ During Sex

Videos by OutKick

“Heart of Dixie” actress Rachel Bilson is a woman who knows what she wants. And in the bedroom, that want just so happens to be missionary.

Sounds boring, right?

Sure. Until you consider that Rachel Bilson doesn’t just want missionary, she wants to be “f—king manhandled.” Her words, not mine.

Bilson said as much – and more, oh so much more – during an appearance on the “Women On Top” podcast. The 41-year-old actress opened up about her sex life including what she likes and doesn’t.

Rachel Bilson dished on her sex life during a recent podcast appearance. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top,” Bilson told podcast hosts, Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok.

See that? You live and you learn.

“But missionary is my favorite,” Bilson added moments later. “I want to be f–king manhandled.”

Rachel Bilson Previously Starred In “The O.C.”

Rachel’s single, by the way, and apparently comes with a how-to book of instructions. She almost sounds too good to be true. The only potential drawback might be that she doesn’t appear to have a filter.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, assuming you’re well-equipped. Last month, OutKick reported that when Bilson was asked what she missed about ex-boyfriend Bill Hader, she replied: “his big d*ck.”

During Bilson’s nearly 90-minute podcast appearance, she didn’t just talk about the good part of Pound Town. The actress also dished on what position she’s passing on and why.

Turns out, Bilson might be an animal person, but not necessarily a dog lover…

“My least favorite (sex position), depending on the actual d–k, (is) doggy” admitted Bilson. And she has her reasons. “Because it can go so deep and hurt.”

Damn that Bill Hader.

