Rachel Bilson dropped a bomb when talking about her ex-boyfriend Bill Hader.

The “Barry” superstar and former actress from “The O.C.” dated for a bit a couple years ago, but things eventually fell apart in July 2020.

In case there was any curiosity about what Bilson misses from the relationship, she made her stance crystal clear with a graphic and blunt comment.

“His big d*ck,” Bilson joked during a recent episode of her podcast when talking about what she missed about Hader, according to Page Six.

Well, it doesn’t get much more blunt than that. That’s about as straightforward as someone could ever get.

Was it an appropriate comment? Probably not, but welcome to the podcasting game. Things get said, and you just have to roll with it.

While their relationship might not have lasted, Bill Hader is absolutely crushing life these days. Season three of “Barry” wrapped up this summer, and he’s never been more popular in the entertainment industry.

Now, his ex-girlfriend, who is a star in her own right, is dropping absurd comments about his private regions on her podcast.

What an interesting life to be living!

Next time, Bilson might want to just keep some comments to herself!