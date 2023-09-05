Race-Baiting NFL Writer Says Fans Would Never Chant ‘F-You’ At White Coaches. Here’s Video Of Fans Chanting ‘F-You’ At Nick Saban

Videos by OutKick

Clarence Hill Jr. is a Dallas Cowboys writer who focuses on the races of the subjects he covers. Usually, his naïve followers fall for his deceit. Though every once in a while he goes viral enough to be laughed at.

Such as Saturday.

Hill implied it was racist that a group of TCU fans chanted “f-you” at Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He claimed opposing fans have never chanted that as white coaches, and never would.

He named Nick Saban and Mack Brown, specifically.

The race bait took off. Followers believed Hill had a point. Some thanked him for his insight and courage.

Then came the facts. It turns out that exactly one year ago, fans chanted the same “f-you” at, well, wait for it, Nick Saban:

Hey @clarencehilljr this was exactly a year ago. I know you probably weren’t there but it was on national TV. And happens all the time. pic.twitter.com/fneyKJjYHy — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 4, 2023

X users roasted Clarence Hill Jr. pretty hard for another Race Bait Gone Wrong. He deserved it. Most race hustlers do.

Hill could’ve at least researched if fans ever chanted the line toward Saban if he were going to name him specifically as proof of a racial double standard.

Then again, race-baiters tend to be lazy. Look at Talbert Swan, the Anti-White Bishop.

Hill deleted the post after a day of humiliation, before Community Notes could get to him.

Lucky, screenshots live forever:

The internet is forever @clarencehilljr pic.twitter.com/qR4HcgHuUc — Jimmy G official burner (@Jimmy_G10_burnr) September 5, 2023

We understand the reason for the race-bait. We always understand the reason. Pretending white privilege exists in 2023, of which there’s no proof, is good for business.

It’s how untalented last in media, like ESPN broadcaster Mark Jones.

However, there are so few cases of actual racism that useful buffoons like Hill have to pretend racism exists where it so clearly does not.

When the demand for racism outstrips the supply you get X posts like Clarence Hill Jr.’s.

