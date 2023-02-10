Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Legendary Mullet After Three Years, A Timeline

Videos by OutKick
Where Quinn Ewers used to be ‘business in the front, party in the back,’ he is now just business. Texas’ starting quarterback has cut his hair.
Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, chose to reclassify and enrolled early at Ohio State. After one year with the Buckeyes, he transferred back closer to home and enrolled in Austin.
His hair has turned a lot of heads along the way.
A timeline of Quinn Ewers’ mullet:
While a senior in high school in 2021, Ewers rocked a bleach blonde mullet that was perfectly manicured… or as perfectly manicured as a mullet can be, at least.
Upon arrival to Columbus, Ewers’ mullet was a bit more reckless, but still well-tailored for picture day.
By the time his freshman season rolled around, it was still blonde — not quite as blonde — and a lot more shaggy.
Then Ewers showed up at Texas. The color had all-but dissipated.
One month later, Ewers’ mullet was at its least kept. It would have made Billy Ray Cyrus jealous.
By the time that spring ball rolled around, the length was starting to reach Ewers’ shoulders.
Come Memorial Day, the mullet was RAGING.
On picture day at Texas, Ewers was in full form.
Ewers later rolled up for his first game as a Longhorn with his longest mullet yet. It was glorious.
Ewers spent most of his redshirt freshman year dealing with injury. When he returned to the gridiron, his mullet was cut very short on the sides but continued to rage in the back.
Now, three months later, the mullet is gone. Ewers got a haircut.
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.
RIP Quinn Ewers’ mullet. (2021-2023)