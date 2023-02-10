Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Cuts Legendary Mullet After Three Years, A Timeline

Videos by OutKick

Where Quinn Ewers used to be ‘business in the front, party in the back,’ he is now just business. Texas’ starting quarterback has cut his hair.

Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, chose to reclassify and enrolled early at Ohio State. After one year with the Buckeyes, he transferred back closer to home and enrolled in Austin.

His hair has turned a lot of heads along the way.

A timeline of Quinn Ewers’ mullet:

While a senior in high school in 2021, Ewers rocked a bleach blonde mullet that was perfectly manicured… or as perfectly manicured as a mullet can be, at least.

Upon arrival to Columbus, Ewers’ mullet was a bit more reckless, but still well-tailored for picture day.

Quinn Ewers at Ohio State.

By the time his freshman season rolled around, it was still blonde — not quite as blonde — and a lot more shaggy.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warming up before the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Then Ewers showed up at Texas. The color had all-but dissipated.

One month later, Ewers’ mullet was at its least kept. It would have made Billy Ray Cyrus jealous.

By the time that spring ball rolled around, the length was starting to reach Ewers’ shoulders.

Come Memorial Day, the mullet was RAGING.

On picture day at Texas, Ewers was in full form.

This is exactly what I want QB1 at the University of Texas to look like. No notes pic.twitter.com/taEwOd4CsO — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) July 24, 2022

Ewers later rolled up for his first game as a Longhorn with his longest mullet yet. It was glorious.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns walks to the stadium before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Ewers spent most of his redshirt freshman year dealing with injury. When he returned to the gridiron, his mullet was cut very short on the sides but continued to rage in the back.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns stands for the Eyes of Texas after the game against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now, three months later, the mullet is gone. Ewers got a haircut.

Y’all my baby nephew cut his mullet off…lil Quintin Quintavious Ewers!!! @QuinnEwers pic.twitter.com/l7zLRy0yAs — Kyrah McCowan (@KyrahMac1) February 9, 2023

Quinn Ewers’ infamous mullet is gone 😭



(Via Xavier Worthy/ IG) pic.twitter.com/9r3Z9KG44G — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 9, 2023

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

RIP Quinn Ewers’ mullet. (2021-2023)