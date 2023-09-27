‘Queer Eye’ Actor Jonathan Van Ness Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Onslaught’ Against Trans Athletes

Videos by OutKick

“Queer Eye” actor Jonathan Van Ness wept over the supposed “public, targeted onslaught of trans people” in a conversation with Dax Shepard this week.

Van Ness, a male who now calls himself non-binary, appeared on the “Armchair Expert” podcast where he took issue with Shepard’s assessment that the New York Times, an overtly left-wing publication, is a left-wing publication.

According to a distraught Van Ness, the Times pushes “anti-trans” bigotry. But as Shepard refutes, the paper at most questions the safety of puberty blockers and the lasting effects of genital mutilation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Jonathan Van Ness attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Shepard then elaborated that it’s fair for the outlet to wonder whether men who identify as women should be able to participate in female athletics, at the expense of real women.

At that point, Van Ness broke down in tears. Literally.

“Now, there’s hatemongers. There’s people that f—— don’t like trans people. We’re not talking about people with Klinefelter’s, we’re not talking about people with chromos – what people are questioning, which is, could the captain of the water polo team that was male for 19 years, next month or in one year, compete against girls and women?”

“…It’s a bogeyman to make us feel that our girls are being attacked, that there are things are being taken away with fairness in sport.”

Van Ness failed to acknowledge the consequences females have endured upon the inclusion of trans athletes into female competitions.

Or the reality that the girls now have to change naked next to males in the locker room.

Nonetheless, Van Ness says he’s “done” “defending children. Trans children, that is.

“I could just like, cry because I’m like, so tired of having to, like, fight for a little kids because they just want to be included,” Van Ness said.

“I wish that people were as passionate about little kids being able to like, be included or grow up as they were about fictitious women’s fairness in sports. I have to tell you, I am very tired,” Van Ness said while crying.

Van Ness is a pansy, an emotional wreck.

What rights do trans people lack? We asked that question in a recent column, but have yet to hear an honest answer in return.

Van Ness, likewise, didn’t answer the question. Not once in the 20-minute debate did he provide evidence that society unfairly targets trans people.

Rather, he just wept.

Gender ideology radicalized Jonathan Van Ness. Just look at him. Just listen to him screech.