Queen’s Classic ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ Dropped From Greatest Hits Album Aimed At Kids While Sex, Drugs & Violence Songs Remain

Music executives have spoken and they have left Queen’s classic,”Fat Bottomed Girls,” off a greatest hits album being marketed on a music app for children.

In a move that has the Internet talking, Yoto, a “screen-free Internet radio service for children” is selling Queen’s Greatest Hits: Volume 1 to parents of the children for $14.99. Relax, parents, the bisexual lead singer won’t be belting out anything about fat-bottomed girls. The song didn’t make the cut.

“It’s the ideal introduction to the music of Queen for young music lovers and the perfect soundtrack to kitchen dance parties, road trip singalongs, bedtime air guitar sessions….and much much more,” Yoto tells its customers.

However, parents are still provided with a heads-up that some of the songs on the greatest hits album “contain adult themes, including occasional references to violence and drugs.”

“Whilst no swear words are used parental discretion is advised when playing this content to or around younger children,” Yoto notes.

Ok, so “Fat Bottomed Girl” is out. Then what did make the cut?

Let’s start with “Don’t Stop Me Now” where Mercury sings:

I’m a rocket ship on my way to Mars on a collision course

I am a satellite I’m out of control

I am a sex machine ready to reload like an atom bomb

About to oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, explode

I’m burnin’ through the sky, yeah

200 degrees, that’s why they call me Mister Fahrenheit

I’m traveling at the speed of light

I wanna make a supersonic woman of you

Hey, hey, hey

(Don’t stop me, don’t stop me, ooh, ooh, ooh) I like it

(Don’t stop me, don’t stop me) Have a good time, good time

(Don’t stop me, don’t stop me) Woah

Let loose, honey, all right

But, relax, your kids won’t be subjected to “Fat Bottomed Girls.”

Over at The Street, the lefties think they’ve backed MAGA into a corner on this one at that the MAGAs are screaming about a song that actually should be left out of a greatest hits album aimed at kids.

“Yoto is a screen-free audio player for kids ages 3-12 years old. This bit of context does change the framing of the argument a little. After all, children’s songs these days don’t usually mention a ‘naughty nanny’ and ‘every blue-eyed floozy on the way’. Including the song could leave parents with some uncomfortable questions to answer,” Danni Button writes for the site.

Trust the libs. They’re here to make things easier on parents.

Ah yes, parents having to answer for Mercury singing about fat-bottomed girls could be awkward, but it definitely won’t be uncomfortable to answer about Freddie singing, “I am a sex machine ready to reload like an atom bomb.”

Remember: singing about big butts is awkward.

But singing along to “Good Old-Fashioned Lover Boy” is game on. That song made the greatest hits.

Dining at the Ritz, we’ll meet at nine

(One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine o’clock) precisely

I will pay the bill, you taste the wine

Driving back in style, in my saloon, will do quite nicely

Just take me back to yours, that will be fine

Come on and get it

And finally, the song “Bicycle Race” made the cut. You’ll never guess what lyrics that song includes.

So forget all your duties, oh yeah

Fat bottomed girls, they’ll be riding today

So look out for those beauties, oh yeah